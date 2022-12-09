Gamers have reacted to the ‘Elden Ring’ stage invasion in the best possible way

Last night, The Game Awards delivered a very enjoyable evening for gamers. As anticipated, Elden Ring walked away with the most trophies, followed by God of War: Ragnarok. Along the way we got trailers for a new Hellboy game, DLC for Horizon: Forbidden West, new footage of Street Fighter 6, and a dazzling first look at Death Stranding 2.

But the night ended on an unexpected note. When the Elden Ring team took to the stage to accept their Game of the Year trophy, they were joined by an awkward-looking teenager who shuffled his feet during the speeches. He then took the mic to thank his “reformed Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.” Confused applause followed.

The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley later said the gatecrasher had been arrested, which seems a little harsh to us:

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

Fortunately, it seems that almost everyone else saw the lighter side of the moment and a number of great memes instantly sprang up:

Bill Clinton DLC when?

Among Us is low-hanging fruit, but it works!

Could he be the next Soy Bomb?

bro he even politely waited for Miyazaki to finish his speech before making his bold statement to the world



free my boy paco — A Man Of The Sea (@DiggidyDeep) December 9, 2022

This wouldn’t even be that out of place in a From Software game:

Oh no, Kanye is also somehow involved in this:

Liquid Kanye — 爪卂尺Ҝㄖ (@MarkoPowerrr) December 9, 2022

We want to know what he was thinking too:

Let’s hope this kid gets a slap on the wrist rather than any criminal charges. He didn’t interrupt the Elden Ring speeches and while his proclamation might have been bizarre, it certainly wasn’t hateful.

Whatever else goes down, we’re expecting this kid to dine out on this story for years to come. More as we hear it.