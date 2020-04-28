Xbox Live Offering 4 Free Games Starting Next Month

Microsoft has revealed the titles that Xbox Games With Gold subscribers can look forward to downloading free of charge throughout the month of May, though the selection is a little niche, to say the least. As usual, four games will be added to the service for a limited time over the next 30 days with the first, V-Rally 4, to lead the charge on May 1st.

As the name implies, developer Klyotonn’s racing sim is dedicated entirely to off-road events, with courses in Niger, Romania and Malaysia among many others ready and waiting to accommodate leagues of gas-guzzling rally cars. Action role-playing game Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is due to follow shortly after and can be played either solo or via online co-op. For fans of Games Workshop’s long-running tabletop series, this one’s a no-brainer.

Sensible World of Soccer, the beloved remake of a 90s classic released back in 2007, and Overlord II round out the remainder of May’s offering, the latter of which has found its way onto Games With Gold multiple times in the past, likely much to the chagrin of many. Like we said, not the best line-up in recent memory, but those interested can see below for individual dates of availability.

V-Rally 4 – May 1st-31st

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – May 16th-June 15th

Sensible World of Soccer – May 1st-15th

Overlord II – May 16th-31st

Any of the above downloaded during the free period are yours to keep permanently, so even if your game time is currently occupied by more recent releases, it can’t hurt to take advantage of the promotion, assuming you have the hard drive space. Multi-platform owners not sold on Microsoft’s choices this month can see here for what Sony has planned for PlayStation Plus members over the weeks to come.

See you next month!