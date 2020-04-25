6 Great Games Are Now Completely Free On PlayStation 4

If you’re looking for some good games to keep you busy while you’re self-isolating, Sony has got you covered with an excellent selection from which to choose. In addition to their mind-blowing “Big in Japan” and “Spring Sale” discounts – which include hundreds of games – they’re also giving away 6 titles for free.

First off, if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can snag Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Dirt Rally 2.0 before the monthly selections are replaced on May 5th. The former includes all three of the original PS3 Uncharted titles, so you’re going to want to make sure you download and play them in preparation for what’s up next.

Yes, Uncharted 4: A Thieves End is also free thanks to Sony’s current Play at Home initiative, allowing you an easy way to round out your collection of Nathan Drake’s adventures. Joining it is the stunningly beautiful and serene indie experience, Journey, which is perhaps most pleasantly enjoyed in a single breathtaking sitting. These two are available until May 15th.

If you’re willing to go to the trouble of creating a German PSN account – which isn’t nearly as difficult or time-consuming as it may sound – you can download the fun little platforming game Knack 2. There’s no indication as to when the title will go back to its normal price, so act quickly if you’re looking to check this one out.

Lastly, publisher Bandai Namco has made Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 free on PS4 (as well as Xbox One and PC) until May 10th in hopes of helping people stay busy while being stuck inside the house. It’s a wild and crazy iteration of the popular arcade game and well worth a download for some frantic fun.

There’s clearly no shortage of stuff to grab on PSN right now, so hats off to Sony for keeping everyone entertained. Now, what are you waiting for? You’ve got a lot of downloading to do.