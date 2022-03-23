‘Garena Free Fire’ kickstarts collaboration event with K-pop group BTS

Mobile battle royale game Garena Free Fire has finally released its collaboration — hybrid in-game as well as real-world events — with K-pop group BTS.

Gen FF is the name of the BTS collaboration event and was first announced just days ago on Mar 19, 2022, when the K-pop group announced that there would be emotes and skins for the game designed by the members themselves. Some of the new cosmetic items that have been released in this collaboration are BTS-themed training grounds, skins, in-game surprises, etc.

It was also announced that there will be an in-game Garena Free Fire x BTS variety show as soon as the event drops.

Free Fire is getting a little makeover to welcome BTS!



A sneak peek was shared on March 22, 2022.

This isn’t the first video game that BTS has collaborated with. In 2020, the K-pop group collaborated with Epic Game’s Fortnite in their Party Royale. BTS has collaborated with other brands too in the past like fashion store Nordstrom and McDonalds where they created the BTS meal in 2021.

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale mobile game that was developed by 111dots Studio. The game was first released in August 2017 and has had more than 150 million active global users since August 2021. The game features a 50-player battle royale where you fight to be the last one standing. The game has also collaborated with franchises such as Assassins Creed. Garena Free Fire was sued by PUBG’s developers back in January 2022 due to plagiarism as they claimed that the game looks very similar to Battlegrounds.

The Free Fire x BTS collaboration is now available with a free gift waiting for those wanting to play the game.