Genshin Impact players share their craziest domains in new event

As the new Genshin Impact event reaches its second day, players are showcasing their domain designs on social media in hopes for others to try them out.

Throughout the recent Divine Ingenuity event, players can create their own challenges. Domain designs come in different layouts and the creator needs to be able to complete their creations before they can be published. Players who decide to challenge these domains can only use one character and can not swap throughout their playthrough.

Over on the subreddit r/GenshinImpact, a few of these custom designs have been popping up. The creator also added the ID of their designs, in case someone is bold enough to give them a shot.

Here are some of the wackiest designs that have been shared overnight, along with the domain ID.

1. The domain where you only need to use your glider

All you need to do is start the challenge, jump, and have your glider on. You will finish this in no time.

ID: 26571544654

2. The domain for those who are just in it for the in-game rewards

Just walk to the finish line and reap your prize.

ID: 9434108306 (SAR server)

3. The domain that’s filled with chaotic energy

You could barely see what was happening!!! How does one even make it through this one?! Use a shield?

ID: 26400092621

4. “The anxiety maze”

Unleash your inner Indiana Jones as you only have one chance to get through this maze.

ID: 13697925304

5. “The floor is lava”

It’s technically like jump rope but worse.

ID: 22279041126

‘Divine Ingenuity’ is a two-week event in Genshin Impact, during which players are tasked with investigating a mysterious domain in Liyue that takes the player through different sets of challenges. Throughout the event, players can challenge all 5 different preset areas the game provides.

To take part in the event, players must at least reach adventure rank 28 and complete the archon quest ‘A New Star Approaches’. Rewards for participating in the event range from talent and character materials, to mora, and primogems.

Genshin Impact is a fantasy RPG game released by HoYoverse in 2020 and is now available on mobile, PC, and PlayStation.