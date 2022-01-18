PC gamers have finally got a taste of God of War, and it has been an overwhelming success for Sony. For the first time ever, the PlayStation exclusive title has been released on a new platform, this time being PC. Despite still competition, in its release week, God of War has become the week’s top-selling PC title.

The climb was fast for God of War, reaching the top of the Steam top seller list three days after its launch on Jan. 12. Fans quickly got in on the action seeing the concurrent player count surpass 60,000 on day one and peak at 73,529 on Jan. 16.

God of War also dropped on the Epic Games Store simultaneously with Steam and on the platform gamers also embraced the title contributing further numbers to its successful PC launch.

Last week also saw the release of another highly-anticipated PC launch of a console title, this being CapCom’s Monster Hunter Rise. This game did great itself beating out God of War on concurrent Steam players, however, ultimately God of War sold higher.

Thanos Takes On God Of War's Kratos In Awesome Avengers: Endgame Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

While Monster Hunter Rise wasn’t the highest selling game of the week, the title did reach a different milestone, shipping more than eight million units since its initial Nintendo Switch launch in March 2021.

God of War first launched on PlayStation in 2018 and its continued PC success is a great sign ahead of its sequel God of War: Ragnarok launching for PlayStation later this year. For now, fans will have to be patient until an official release date for this game is revealed.