‘God of War: Ragnarok’ is getting its own digital series, sort of

The agonizingly long wait for God of War: Ragnarok is almost over, and to mark the occasion, developers Santa Monica Studios are dropping a weekly docuseries which takes a peek under the hood and digs deeper into the world of the game and the Norse mythology it draws upon.

If you plan on clearing God of War off your pile of shame before its sequel releases, we would recommend giving this series a miss until you do – it is jam packed with spoilers.

The nine-part behind the scenes series will release weekly, and total nine episodes. The first episode serves as a bit of an extended recap to catch players up on the story, or offer a refresher for those that have left the game on their shelf for the last four or so years.

The YouTube description of the first episode, titled Shaping the Story, details that the rest of the series will see the developers take players across the Nine Realms for a look behind the curtain and unpack the development process and various disciplines involved in putting together a juggernaut AAA game like God of War: Ragnarok.

If anything, it’s a nice little way for Santa Monica Studios to tide eager fans over for a few more weeks before the game releases.

The game is shaping up quite nicely, with trailers revealing the various nemeses Kratos and a now-teenage Atreus will be facing off against – including Thor, Odin, and Tyr, the God of War in the mythology Kratos has found himself in during the events of 2018’s God of War and its upcoming sequel.

You’d better believe that God of War: Ragnarok is right around the corner, boy. It will release on 9 Nov 2022 for PS4 and PS5.