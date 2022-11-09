‘God of War Ragnarök’ voice cast: Thor, Odin, Kratos, and more

Since its first release back in 2005, God of War went on to add five more installments under its mythological belt. After the 2018 soft-reboot of the original trilogy, fans were left waiting and pleading for more. Much to the fan’s delight and impatient anticipation, the video game franchise was finally graced with God of War Ragnarök. The Sony Santa Monica Studio’s latest rave reviews set a new high for video game storytelling, creating quite the force to be reckoned with.

God of War Ragnarök is a direct sequel to the 2018 reboot, which re-introduced Kratos and his Atreous’ journey to the world of Norse mythology. In previous installments, the duo was found to persevere in the world of Greek mythology, taking a turn to the Norse Gods for the very first time. Amid all the Gods in Ragnarok, some familiar voices are bound to pop up every once in a while. While most of the previous cast is back for the newest God of War installment, some new voices have joined the cast, and here are some of the biggest names in God of War: Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök Voice Cast

Kratos – Christopher Judge

Christopher Judge voices the one and only Kratos in God of War Ragnarök. Previously voiced by Terrence C. Carson from 2005 until 2013, Judge took over the God of War in 2018, voicing Kratos in the installment. His role as Kratos went well beyond just voice acting, as he was also the actor who motion-captured the God, physically embodying the main character in the God of War franchise. His emblematic deep voice and presence are also tied to several Marvel animated projects and Stargate SG-1.

Thor – Ryan Hurst

In a different version from the one presented by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ryan Hurst is actually the voice actor for the big-bellied Thor in the newest God of War game. The Norse God of Thunder is the main antagonist in Ragnarök. At the end of the 2018 installment, Thor briefly appears while confronting Kratos and Atreus with Mjölnir in his hand. Hurst expanded his rendition as Thor from the 2018 God of War into the world of the Norse Gods in God of War: Ragnarök. Hurst also has an impressive repertoire, as he can be found on The Walking Dead as Beta and Chick Hogan on Bates Motel.

Atreus – Sunny Suljic

Kratos’ son Atreus has been played by Sunny Suljic since God of War in 2018. At the end of the previous installment, Atreus’ name was revealed to almost have been Loki, the Norse God of Mischief. In God of War Ragnarök, Atreus’ role in his Norse mythology is explored in favor of his role as Loki. At just 17 years old, Suljic has voiced the God of Mischief and has been in several other entertainment projects, including the film Mid90s and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Odin – Richard Schiff

The ruler of the Norse Gods will naturally be present in the land of Norse mythology. Voiced by Richard Schiff, the father of Thor, Odin, will be seeking revenge for the deaths of Modi and Magni in the previous game. The Allfather of Asgard never once appeared in the God of War franchise, other than being mentioned behind the scenes of the 2018 God of War game after the death of his children. Schiff’s name has been around in Hollywood for over two decades, however, this is the video game debut for the Man of Steel actor.

Freya – Danielle Bisutti

Another returning character for God of War Ragnarök is the Witch of the Wood and Queen of the Valkyries, Freya. Voiced by Danielle Bisutti since 2018, Freya became a prominent figure in the previous God of War game. From the moment her son Baldur sees his demise, the goddess immediately becomes a foe rather than a friend. The Valkyries are also defeated during the previous installment, granting the goddess Freya yet another appearance in God of War Ragnarök. Bisutti is known for her roles in True Jackson, VP, and The O.C., with this being her breakthrough part in the world of video game voice acting.

Heimdall – Scott Porter

Heimdall — the God of Foresight and the vigilante of the Aesir — is only briefly mentioned in the 2018 installment of God of War. However, the half-brother of Thor, voiced by Scott Porter, takes on the role of antagonist in God of War Ragnarök. The son of Odin is a true believer in his father’s cause, willing to show his faith and loyalty in any way. His pride in his foresight makes him a powerful, albeit condescending and fragile ego. Porter is a renowned actor, famous for his roles in Friday Night Lights and Heart of Dixie.

Mimir – Alastair Duncan

The Scottish actor Alastair Duncan is returning to God of War: Ragnarök as the Norse God of Knowledge and Wisdom Mimir. In the previous game of the saga, Duncan voiced Mimir – who was decapitated by Kratos and revived by Freya. He continued his journey confined to Kratos’ head throughout the game, as a welcome companion narrating the stories as players and the characters enter a new area. Duncan is no stranger to voice acting, famous for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Batman: The Long Halloween and Celebrimor in Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

Týr – Ben Prendergast

The Norse God of War, Law, and Honor Tyr, is one of the new Gods introduced in God of War Ragnarök. Voiced by Ben Prendergast, the reasonably-sized God is actually the son of Odin and the half-brother of Thor. He was imprisoned by his father when he attacked the giants, remaining imprisoned since then. From the teaser alone, Freya and Kratos are seen on a quest seeking Tyr, hoping for the God to aid them in stopping the Ragnarök prophecy. Prendergast’s name is also traced back to several video games, including Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

So there you have it, here are (some) of the voice actors in God of War Ragnarök. With some familiar names and new faces — or voices — be sure to discover all about the characters in the game, now available on PS4 and PS5.