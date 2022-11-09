Which gods are set to appear in ‘God of War Ragnarök?’

After 2018’s God of War, its sequel God of War Ragnarök has been quite anticipated. And it seems like the game will not disappoint, with Sony Santa Monica Studio’s latest scoring rave reviews across the board. God of War Ragnarök is a direct sequel to the 2018 game, which saw Kratos raise his son Atreus after he journeyed to the world of Norse mythology, putting his former Greek self to rest.

God of War introduced a number of Norse Gods and God of War Ragnarök is set to introduce even more, some as antagonists, and some who will undoubtedly help you with your quest as you journey throughout the nine realms during Fimbulwinter. So let us take a look at all the gods who we know will appear in God of War Ragnarök. Please note that none of this information was taken from the game itself, but rather from trailers or information publicly provided by Sony, so you do not have to worry about spoilers.

Kratos

Image via Santa Monica Studio

The protagonist of the God of War franchise is set to return as the playable character in God of War Ragnarök, played by Christopher Judge. Kratos is technically the Greek God of War after he killed Ares, the original God of War. If you did not play the original God of War games, Kratos was manipulated into killing the Greek Gods, and even his own family. Putting his past behind him, he seemingly journeyed to the Norse realms, where he met his wife.

Although he wanted to put his God-killing days behind him after he met his new wife Faye (or Laufey as she was known), once Baldur arrived at his house looking for a fight, he had no choice but to defend his son Atreus. Armed with the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, you will be controlling Kratos as you mow down enemies in God of War Ragnarök.

Atreus

Image via Santa Monica Studio

The next God to appear in the game is your companion, Kratos’s son Atreus, played by Sunny Suljic. After you protect him for the majority of the first game while teaching him to fight with his bow and arrow, it is revealed that Kratos’s son was almost named something else, that he was almost Loki. That’s right, the Norse God of Mischief was the true identity of the boy you had been listening to all game.

Atreus’s story in God of War Ragnarök will focus on his role as Loki in his own mythology, and the role he will play in whatever battles come with Ragnarök. It will be interesting to see if the gameplay in the game uses his backstory as Loki more, now that we know and it is not a secret as it was in the first game.

Freya

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Another character from the first game, Freya will be making a return in God of War Ragnarök as played by Danielle Bisutti. While Freya aided your efforts in God of War, she will not be nearly as friendly in the sequel. Of course, she was revealed to be Baldur’s mother in the 2018 game, so when you end up killing him, you end up on her bad side. And if you finished defeating the Valkyries in the original game, you know that Freya is their queen and she will therefore be a more than formidable opponent. So when you meet her again in God of War Ragnarök, be very afraid.

Odin

Image via Santa Monica Studio

The ruler of the Norse Gods will be making an appearance in God of War Ragnarök after being behind the scenes of the plot of the first game. Played by Richard Schiff, it is unclear whether or not Odin will be a boss in the game, but we can guess that he will be seeking revenge for the death of Modi and Magni in the first game. Even if he is not in the game much, his presence will undoubtedly be felt, especially as he sends Thor your way. What Odin looks like was kept from the promotional material of the game.

Mimir

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Our favorite companion Mimir will be making his return in God of War Ragnarök. Played by Alastair Duncan, Mimir is the Norse God of Knowledge and Wisdom. In the original game, Mimir is decapitated by Kratos and reanimated by Freya, confined to Kratos’s head for the rest of the game. He is a welcome companion in God of War, telling stories as we journey to new areas and he will most likely continue his tales in God of War Ragnarök.

Thor

Image via Santa Monica Studio

The Norse God of Thunder, Thor, will be the main antagonist in God of War Ragnarök, as played by Ryan Hurst. He briefly occurred at the end of the last game, confronting Kratos and Atreus with Mjolnir in hand. As Odin will probably be seeking revenge for the death of Modi and Magni in the first game, Thor will be as well, as they were his half-brothers. We were given a glimpse of what Thor looks like in God of War Ragnarök in one of the trailers of the game, as well as what the fight between Kratos and Thor might look like.

Tyr

Image via Santa Monica Studio

The Norse God of War, Tyr, will be making an appearance in God of War Ragnarök, as played by Ben Prendergast. It is unclear what role Tyr will play in God of War Ragnarök, but we did get a glimpse of him in one of the trailers. From what we can gather, Kratos and Atreus seek out the Norse God of War to ask for his help to stop Ragnarök, or for his aid in the battle against the other Norse Gods.

Fenrir

Image via Santa Monica Studio

Fenrir might have made a brief appearance in one of the trailers for God of War Ragnarök, so he should be making an appearance in the game. Fenrir is a giant wolf in Norse mythology and he is one of the main characters in the original myth of Ragnarök. It is very likely that he has a large part to play in the game, even if he is not one of the main characters.

So there you have it, those are all the Gods that have been confirmed for God of War Ragnarök. Of course, the game is now available to play, so be sure to pick it up and count all the Gods who you either fight against or fight with, in the game. God of War Ragnarök is out now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.