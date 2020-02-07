Google Wants To Know Which Pokémon Is Your Favorite

With a whopping 890 different Pokémon to choose from, how could any fan possibly whittle their favourites down to even a few dozen, let alone one?

We’re not sure such a feat is possible, but Google and The Pokémon Company beg to differ, as both have teamed up to discern exactly that. In the run-up to annual Pokémon Day celebrations later this month, fans of the series are being asked to pick their favourite ‘Mons in an ambitious new poll. In order to participate, all you need is a valid Gmail account and likely several hours to contemplate perhaps the hardest decision of your career as a Pokémon Trainer.

Fortunately, for the sake of your sanity, Google has opted to present each Generation as its own category, meaning voters can submit eight in total, one for each region ranging from Kanto all the way up to Sword and Shield‘s UK-inspired Galar.

For those that truly find it impossible to pick just one critter for each 100 or so Pokémon, voting will reopen every day until February 14th until you’re locked out for good. Results of the poll will be revealed on February 27th to coincide with Pokémon Day, and it goes without saying that we’re expecting some surprise winners to stand alongside the inevitable shoo-ins for a podium finish, Pikachu and Charizard.

As for other festivities planned for the big day, The Pokémon Company confirmed earlier this week that a brand new Mythical addition to the franchise’s Pokédex will be revealed for Sword and Shield, with Pokémon Go developer Niantic getting in on the action with the return of Armored Mewtwo to raids. You’ll have to sit tight for more details there, then, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know in the usual place which Pokémon will be getting your vote!