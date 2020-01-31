New Mythical Pokémon For Sword And Shield Being Revealed Next Month

The Pokémon Company has something special in store for fans of the franchise next month, it seems.

According to translations provided by folks over at ResetEra, next month’s Pokémon Day celebrations will include the reveal of a brand new mythical creature for Switch games Sword and Shield. The mystery ‘Mon is said to also be the central focus of this year’s next film installment, Pokémon The Movie: Coco, itself scheduled for release on July 10th in Japan. A teaser trailer for the animated flick (which sadly doesn’t include a sneak peek at the new critter in question) can be seen above.

Pokémon Sword And Shield E3 Screenshots 1 of 11

To coincide with all that, a new event for Pokémon Go is also scheduled to take place, with Sword and Shield players having a special Max Raid Battle to look forward to. Whether or not this will be the avenue in which Trainers can expect to catch and add the new mythical Pokémon to their collection remains to be seen, however, as Sword and Shield developer Game Freak still has yet to make a number of Gigantamax forms available in-game. Given what we know of the occasion so far, further details can likely be expected to arrive closer to Pokémon Day on February 27th, so stay tuned on that front.

With any luck, we might even be fortunate enough to learn more details about Sword and Shield‘s upcoming Expansion Pass. Beginning in June with the Isle of Armor and culminating in the fall with Crown Tundra, each add-on represents the first-ever instance of a mainline Pokémon title receiving DLC. Both will introduce new areas, items and, of course, Pokémon to collect, some of which have already been revealed. See here for all the details.