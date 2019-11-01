New Pokémon Sword And Shield Trailer Showcases Raids And Wild Area

Pokémon fans might not be able to truly Catch ‘Em All with the series’ upcoming latest instalments, but Sword and Shield are looking increasingly likely to be one of 2019’s must-have titles with each passing day.

Developer Game Freak has reiterated numerous times now, via various interviews, that its decision not to have the National Dex return was a necessary step to take in order to for it to branch out with fresh ideas and gameplay features. We’ll have to wait until release day to reach a final conclusion on whether it achieved that aim, of course, but early signs are overwhelmingly positive. There’s no hyperbole here – Sword and Shield are densely populated with a mesmerizing number of gameplay additions, two of which have been hand-picked to receive the spotlight in a new trailer.

The video is currently only available in Japanese but even if you’re not a fluent speaker, the eye candy on display alone makes the footage worth watching. Check it out below.

Sadly, there are no new Pokémon to speak of in the showcase, though Pokéfans do get a closer look at some previously revealed ‘Mons, including Galarian Ponyta and Sirfetch’d. Several critters from previous Generations get screen time, too, as part of a Max Raid Battle demo. The promising endgame feature allows Trainers to team up with other likeminded players via online multiplayer to take on gigantic Dynamax Pokémon and, if they’re successful, the opportunity to catch their target.

If a more traditional endgame is your jam, Sword and Shield‘s Wild Area has you covered. Filled to the brim with roaming Pokémon, some of the creatures found here boast a number of special properties, including rare ‘Egg Moves’ and maxed-out stat values. Information junkies can head over here for more details on that front.

Those of you wishing to stay as spoiler-free as possible, however, need only wait a few weeks longer. Pokémon Sword and Shield are out November 15th for Nintendo Switch.