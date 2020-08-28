Gotham Knights Is Similar To Marvel’s Avengers, But Still Different Enough

Gotham Knights was at long last revealed during DC FanDome and already fans are pointing out the game’s structural similarities to Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers.

Let’s start with the obvious resemblances first. Unlike previous Batman titles, where the Caped Crusader’s Bat Family of fellow vigilantes were relegated to the status of helpers, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood are slated to take centre stage in Gotham Knights. More than any Batman game in the past, this one will see players taking control of an ensemble of superheroes.

This is, of course, precisely the premise of Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, which gives you control over a commendable roster of iconic comic book characters. The sheer amount of heroes put at the player’s disposal is sure to affect the themes and stories of both games as well. As with any classic Avengers outing, the group must try to stick together regardless of the trials they face. With Bruce Wayne gone, the protagonists of Gotham Knights appear to be up for a similar challenge.

This, however, is where the similarities between both games end. As Crystal Dynamics showcased in their gameplay trailer from a few months back, Marvel’s Avengers will be a linear, closed-world action adventure title. Gotham Knights, like the Batman: Arkham games that preceded it, will remain open-world.

Meanwhile, whereas Crystal Dynamics has designed their levels so that particular segments have to be tackled with specific characters, Knights is going to be a lot more open and provide you with far more choice. As the creative director said during his commentary on the gameplay trailer, each level in Gotham Knights has been developed so that players will be able to go about it with a character of their choosing, and that’ll certainly be a welcome feature.

But tell us, which game are you more excited for? As always, let us know down below.