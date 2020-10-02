WB Games Montréal may have finally seen fit to reveal its long-awaited Batman game (which, coincidentally, may not feature the Dark Knight at all), at DC FanDome back in August, but the developer has since been eerily cagey with regards to sharing further details for Gotham Knights. We know, of course, that all four of Bruce Wayne’s protégés – Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood – will be playable in the spiritual successor to Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy (similar gameplay, different continuity), but not much else besides that.

As an open world title, players will be able to explore Gotham City to its fullest as any member of the quartet either solo or in co-op, with the ultimate goal being to bring some semblance of peace and safety to the streets of Batman’s old stomping ground following his apparent death. This will involve, among other things, wiping out street-level criminals who owe their allegiance to iconic members of the Caped Crusader’s rogues’ gallery, though which and how many of these will be present in the final game remains a topic ripe for debate.

As of writing, only Mr. Freeze has been confirmed as a shoo-in, though thanks to some new concept art released earlier this week by the studio, we may now know of a second. See for yourself below:

New Gotham Knights Concept Art Teases Poison Ivy Appearance 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A seemingly innocent coffee stop for Gotham’s heroes it may seem at first glance, but the all-important detail to make note of here is the diner’s neon-lit sign. Pamela is the real first name of infamous villain Poison Ivy, and its use here, especially in green, is almost certainly no coincidence.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether this reference is alluding to Ivy having a role in the game or if it’s simply a tribute to her character. We’re leaning towards the former, but what do you think? Let us know in the usual place below!

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release in 2021 for current and next-gen consoles as well as PC.