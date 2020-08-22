After years of radio silence, Warner Bros. has pulled a 180 this week, confirming an all-new Batman game is in development, and to top it all off, the publisher even unveiled the project – officially called Gotham Knights – with a brand new trailer that debuted at DC FanDome today, a digital-only convention which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having already released a brief teaser earlier this week, it makes sense that Warner Bros. opted to schedule the big reveal for today, which is sure to please fans from all over, especially considering how long they’ve been waiting since the Caped Crusader last graced modern consoles and PCs.

In case you need a bit of a refresher, here’s a rundown of the series – back in 2009, British developer Rocksteady Studios released Batman: Arkham Asylum, which received critical acclaim thanks to its unique combat system, high production values, well-written story and, most importantly, for transporting players into the shoes of the world’s greatest detective.

Two years later, Rocksteady returned with Arkham City, and while they took their time in releasing Arkham Knight in 2015, Canadian developer WB Games Montreal stepped in and brought forth Arkham Origins, a prequel that takes place in Batman’s early days of crimefighting.

However, for the past few years, there’s been little in the way of news or announcements related to the franchise. That being said, we now know Rocksteady has been focusing its efforts on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, leaving WB Games Montreal to work on an all-new Batman game – a lofty task especially considering how Arkham Knight wrapped up the ongoing story quite nicely.

Still, judging by this trailer, it looks like they’ve pulled it off and even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can don the cowl once more, Gotham Knights is shaping up to be an incredible treat for Batman fans.