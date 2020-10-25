Gotham Knights Developer Might Be Working On A Superman Game

A persistent rumor believed to have been proven false at DC FanDome earlier this year could still be true after all.

For those not in the know, WB Games Montréal and Rocksteady Studios revealed their equally ambitious next projects at the digital-only event held back in the summer, both of which take place in DC’s comic book universe. Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, respectively, promise to provide all the entertainment a superhero junkie could ask for, though it now seems as if the former developer’s ambitions don’t stop there.

While Gotham Knights is presumably still on course to arrive sometime in 2021, the spiritual successor to Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy appears to be far from the only project it has in the works. Several job listings over on WB Montréal’s dedicated recruitment website are calling for talented animators and programmers to work with its existing team in order to create a “new IP, AAA title.”

That vague description doesn’t exactly serve as proof that a long-rumored Superman video game is in development, of course, but at the very least, the production will take place in the Man of Steel’s universe. Job responsibilities for an open gameplay animator position specifically list one as being able to animate “3D character models in a DC universe game, including working with motion capture data” and “hand key frame animations.” Given that Warner Bros. is clearly confident of this unannounced IP’s success (all the above costs a lot of money), one can only assume that it’s based on an established franchise, and nothing draws gazes quite like Kal-El.

As usual, we’ll likely just have to sit on this one until further details emerge. In the meantime, be sure to check out some excellent first gameplay for Gotham Knights by heading over here. Enjoy!