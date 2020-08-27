New Gotham Knights Theory Says Bruce Wayne May Be The Main Villain

WB Games Montréal finally dropped the first trailer for its upcoming superhero game Gotham Knights at last week’s DC FanDome event. Although the footage appears to put forth a fairly straightforward story, the actual plot may be a little bit more complicated than the developers have let on.

For instance, while the game’s cinematic trailer revolves around the death of Bruce Wayne, and a postmortem message which the playboy billionaire turned vigilante left behind for his disciples, he might not truly be dead and gone. At the end of the trailer, the camera zooms in on a suspended coffin kept in the lair of the Court of Owls, and cuts away right when the body inside it begins to move.

While this unidentified person could very well be one of the numerous children that this sinister organization abducts in order to brainwash and turn into world-class assassins, some fans are speculating that it may, in fact, be none other than Bruce himself, whom the Court is trying to resurrect under the new identity of Talon.

If this theory’s correct, Bruce would play an important role in the game as its secondary or even primary antagonist. His inclusion would also provide for some much needed intrigue, as Robin, Batgirl, Knightwing and Red Hood would have to do the impossible: to beat and kill their very own mentor.

Even though Gotham Knights technically isn’t part of the Batman: Arkham series, it’s made by the same company that developed 2014’s Batman: Arkham Origins. As such, it’s likely that the developer will adhere to some design principles found in the previous games, one of which being their inability to let go of killed-off characters.

Remember, while the Joker died in Batman: Arkham City, he appeared again in both Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Knight. So, maybe the same will go for Bruce.