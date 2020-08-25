Gotham Knights Gameplay Trailer Is Being Flooded With Dislikes

WB Games Montréal was long rumored to be working on a new Batman game and last week, the developers of 2014’s Batman: Arkham Origins confirmed our suspicions when they revealed the first trailer for their upcoming title, Gotham Knights, at DC FanDome. While the project was highly anticipated, however, fans have taken to disliking the gameplay video by the thousands.

In case you’re not familiar with it – which is pretty likely considering it was only revealed a few days ago – Gotham Knights will be a standalone Batman title that won’t be a direct sequel to Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy. Put simply, the story will take place after Bruce Wayne’s death, and see Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood team up to save Gotham City from destruction.

That plotline was outlined neatly in the cinematic trailer, but in addition to that, the company also uploaded a lengthy gameplay video taking players through a mid-game mission complete with commentary from the project’s creative director. Unlike the cinematic trailer, this one was far less well received, amassing just 1.9K likes compared to a whopping 3.5K dislikes, at the time of writing.

Based on the comments, it appears that fans are upset with the overall design. Seeing how Gotham Knights won’t be a direct sequel and all, it makes sense that the gameplay received a drastic makeover. As far as gamers are concerned, however, this makeover might not have done the title much good.

Specifically, folks are upset over the co-op elements, looting systems, “bullet sponge” type enemies and other RPG mechanics that the developer has decided to include in the project. When taken together, these elements make for a drastically different experience than Rocksteady’s immersive Batman: Arkham games, and more resemble Assassin’s Creed or Fortnite than anything else.

How did you feel about the Gotham Knights gameplay trailer, though? Let us know in the comments section below.