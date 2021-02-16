Gotham Knights Writer Says It’ll Be A Unique Take On The DC Universe

Gotham Knights won’t just be another chapter in the Batman mythos, but one intended to be a wholly unique take on the DC universe, according to the game’s writer.

Speaking to Las Vegas Review-Journal in a recent interview, Mitch Dyer describes how the premise of WB Games Montréal’s open world RPG – the impact that Bruce Wayne’s apparent death has had on Gotham City – was what first drew him to the project. “Shifting the focus to be about these characters in the aftermath of this pivotal death that is important to all of them, the framework of this story is unque,” says Dyer, in reference to the four protagonists players will have direct control over during the campaign.

As former students of the Dark Knight, Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood will pool their collective talents and return to their hometown in order to fill the power vacuum left behind by their mentor’s disappearance, and it’s this novel concept that Dyer believes makes Gotham Knights “approachable and engaging in a way that is instantly gratifying.”

Fans will likely learn more of the central story and themes being explored in the spiritual successor to Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy soon, but we’re willing to bet strained relationships between our four heroes will form the backbone of the tale that Dyer intends to tell. It’s no secret, after all, that Red Hood and Nightwing, in particular, didn’t exactly surrender the mantle of Robin and part ways with their teacher on good terms, and we expect that disagreements on how best to handle Gotham’s crime problem will be a hot topic among the group. There’s a reason, after all, that Batman opted to mostly work alone.

Gotham Knights is out this year for current and last-gen consoles and it’s looking likely that more news, including a firm release date, is coming soon. See here for further details.