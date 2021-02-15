Gotham Knights Release Date Likely To Be Revealed Soon

WB Games Montréal’s somewhat worrying radio silence regarding Gotham Knights could soon be coming to an end.

That’s if a new full-time position posted on the developer’s recruitment page is any indication, at least, as the role’s duties certainly imply that the usual pre-release hype campaign preceding the arrival of a AAA title is about to get underway. “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc. seeks an associate manager, brand marketing” reads the listing, with the upcoming spiritual successor to Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy being specifically mentioned as one of two games (the other being recently announced Harry Potter action-RPG, Hogwarts Legacy) that the successful applicant will be directly involved in.

“This role will serve as a marketing and product expert on DC’s rich lore,” it continues, citing the end goal as one to develop and execute on cross-promotional programs. In other words, a great deal of money is about to be invested in making sure everyone knows about the reopening of Gotham City’s gates to gamers.

The obvious follow-up question, of course, is when can Batman fans expect to see the fruits of this labor? And sadly, the answer is predictably unknown. Considering how long Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batgirl’s quest to rid their hometown of crime has been baking in the oven, though, we imagine it won’t be too long until folks have an all-important release date.

For now, an initial launch window of 2021 remains the only official indication of Gotham Knights‘ arrival, so barring any delays, we’re likely looking at a late summer/early fall debut for last and current-gen consoles. We’ll be keeping an eye out for further details, but in the meantime, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage, including gameplay and some awesome-looking concept art for each of the Dark Knight’s proteges, by heading through here.