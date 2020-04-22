Grand Theft Auto 6 Story Has Reportedly Already Been Finished

According to recent reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 is absolutely in active development, though in what stage remains a topic ripe for debate.

In confirming the project’s existence in a recent Kotaku article, trusted games journalist Jason Schreier noted that Rockstar’s sequel was still in its infancy and was therefore still some time away from being released. Fans hoping for an official reveal sooner rather than later have been left reeling by the news ever since, of course, though others claiming to have inside knowledge of the upcoming title have since called their accuracy into question.

Addressing questions pertaining to both Schreier’s original report and those provided earlier this week, Rockstar Mag’s Liberty93 has reignited hopes of the series’ sixth installment arriving earlier than projected.

In a series of Twitter posts (H/T, Dexerto), the whistleblower says he’s been informed that Grand Theft Auto 6‘s story was completed prior to the departure of Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser earlier this year and that the game has been in some form of development since as far back as 2014.

The full statement is as follows:

People tell me I shouldn’t be worried because GTA VI’s story is already finished. It could be true, but Red Dead Redemption 2’s story was finished in 2012, but they still made changes in late 2017, early 2018, and many little details were modified. In our video that came Thursday night, we told you that it’s not true. According to our trustworthy sources, the game has been in dev since 2017. Of course, I looked into it and the pre-production officially began in late 2014 and the real production in 2015.

An interesting addition to the current narrative, then, though it’s ultimately impossible to verify just how much of that information provided (if any) is accurate. Truthfully, only Rockstar can provide the facts so as always, we’d take everything above with the usual pinch of salt.