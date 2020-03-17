Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Says Official Announcement Coming This Month

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be officially announced?

By now, countless answers to that question have been put forward by all manner of sources, each proven to be just as false as the last. The truth is until Rockstar itself makes it official, such a date remains unknown, and the developer’s insistence on total radio silence continues to contribute to all manner of wild theories and speculation. And so, it’s with that in mind and intense skepticism that the latest in a long line of leaks should be viewed, though you won’t have long to wait in order to find out if this newest rumor is true or total baloney.

A post has recently appeared on message board 4chan stating that their source – the spouse of a co-worker that works at Rockstar – has shared a number of details about GTA 6, including the claim that the highly anticipated sequel will be revealed by the end of March. You can check out the post in question for yourselves below, which also notes down a number of supposed gameplay details.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Says Announcement Happening Very Soon 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unsurprisingly, much of that shared amounts to rehashes of previous hearsay, particularly that which name drops Vice City as Grand Theft Auto 6‘s main setting and a focus on drug cartels as the central gameplay loop. Interestingly, the thread also specifies that while the next installment will have a multiplayer component similar to GTA Online, the developer is taking steps to ensure the mode has less pay-to-win elements over its predecessor.

Believable? Certainly, though as is the case with all leaks of this nature, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt until proven otherwise. Regardless, we’ll be keeping an eye out on Rockstar’s socials for any movement in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.