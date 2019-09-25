Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Says It’ll Have Female Protagonist And Multiple Cities

The working week just wouldn’t be complete without another supposed Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, would it? Ever since Rockstar wrapped up development on Red Dead Redemption 2, fans of the company have been rabidly attempting to discover new details for what’s next in the pipeline. Theories have flip-flopped wildly between the long-awaited continuation of the Bully series and, of course, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Given just how absurdly popular the series has been since its inception, Rockstar is undoubtedly planning to follow-up 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V with a sequel, but when? Clearly in no rush to break with tradition, the series’ creator has remained tight-lipped on such matters, paving the way for a copious number of rumors to fill the void of concrete information. Hot off the heels of a now-deleted post on Reddit claiming to have snapped a few in-game images of GTA 6, today’s massive ‘leak’ originates from the same place.

User Temperaturerising45 posted a huge list of features they claim will be included in the sequel along with a tentative release date, a summary of which you can find below.

Two cities, San Fierro and Las Venturas, will appear in-game and are based on San Francisco and Las Vegas respectively.

Various landmarks, including Area 51 and Hoover Dam, will be explorable.

Greater emphasis on building interiors means players will be able to go inside police stations, restaurants and shopping malls etc.

Gun stores will be divided into two types – Ammunation will sell standard firearms while “underground” stores will deal in black market items such as explosives.

Grand Theft Auto V’s Heists return as optional side missions

Players will once again be able to purchase real estate, each with their own mission strings.

Available minigames include hunting, bowling, gambling and boat rafting down rapids.

Two playable protagonists, one female, one male.

The playable map is roughly four times the size of GTA V.

Sounds fantastic, right? Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no way to verify the legitimacy of the post’s contents. Fans responding to the Reddit post in question have asked the whistleblower to provide proof, though the anonymous individual has so far declined due to fears of reprisal from their employer, assumedly Rockstar. As for the aforementioned release date, Temperaturerising states that an official announcement is pencilled in for Fall 2020, with a release to follow early in 2021. If accurate, we won’t know for at least a year whether any of what you’ve just read has any ounce of truth to it. How convenient.

That’s a wrap on our end, but be sure to let us know in the comments below what you make of these latest Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors!