Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Window Potentially Revealed

For seven years have fans been waiting for even the slightest indication from Rockstar that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming.

The developer, renowned for its secrecy, clearly runs a tight ship, too, as not even a modicum of information about the highly anticipated sequel has surfaced to date. None that’s so far been verifiable, at least. A dizzying array of leaks and doctored images purported to be taken from in-development builds of the game have appeared online though in such frequency that skepticism has become borderline mandatory, leaving those seeking the truth no closer to finding it more than half a decade later.

What we do know, of course, is that the series’ sixth installment is in some form of active development and, depending on who you believe, estimates about the project’s current lifecycle range from early to closer than you might think. According to new financial documentation released by Take-Two, however, it would appear as if we’ll still be waiting a solid couple of years for GTA 6 to finally arrive.

As part of its latest earnings report, the publisher reveals that its current line-up of scheduled releases will include sequels from some of its “biggest franchises,” adding that it expects 2022 to be a particularly strong 12 months, driving “sequential growth.” It’s worth noting, of course, that the company is responsible for publishing games from hundreds of developers around the world, though nothing would be guaranteed to drive growth more than Grand Theft Auto 6.

Corporate documents are always presented in a way to reassure investors of a strong financial future ahead, and considering Rockstar’s flagship IP is essentially a proven license to print money, we’d say it’s justified in its assertions. As always, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires over the next several months, but suffice it to say, it’s more or less a given at this point that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a next-gen title.