Grand Theft Auto 6 Soundtrack Potentially Leaked

In the continued absence of any concrete details for Grand Theft Auto 6, leaks and rumors aplenty continue to rage like wildfire online.

Today’s addition to the growing list of unsubstantiated claims comes by way of Reddit user Temperaturerising45, a moniker which, if you’ve been closely following recent events, will be immediately familiar. Last week, the same individual revealed a massive number of unconfirmed details for the unannounced title, including area names, gameplay features and potential reveal date. Developer Rockstar, of course, has never indulged in acknowledging such rumors, leaving absolutely no way of knowing if there’s any truth to such bold claims.

That being the case, Temperaturerising45’s recent follow-up should be presumed speculative like those before it. On the slightest off-chance that the supposed whistleblower has inside knowledge, however, today’s ‘leak’ will quite literally be music to fans’ ears.

“Somebody asked about the music in the game and I thought it would be better suited for a post,” says the user, adding, “These are the only ones I’ve heard that I can remember but I’ll add more as they come to mind.” And so without further ado, see the currently unconfirmed list as it stands below.

Nirvana – Lithium

Donald Glover – Redbone

Wiz Khalifa – Medicated

The Eagles – Take it Easy

Eminem – The Real Slim Shady

Soundgarden – The Day I Tried to Live

Pearl Jam – Last Kiss

War – Why Can’t We Be Friends?

Bob Seger – Fire Lake

Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry

The Strokes – You Only Live Once

Squeeze – Up the Junction

Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

Honestly, any of the above artists’ music would be a perfect fit for Rockstar’s popular series and their inclusion would come as little surprise to longtime fans. On the flip side, it’s because many of these choices are so obvious that you’d hardly need to be an ex or current employee of the studio to put together such a tracklist.

As always, nothing you’ve read here today holds any ounce of truth until Rockstar says otherwise, but boy oh boy, do I hope all of the above does indeed make the cut for Grand Theft Auto 6 when it eventually releases.