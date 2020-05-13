In the absence of any official updates from Rockstar concerning Grand Theft Auto V‘s long-awaited sequel, many gamers have been returning to Los Santos in order to get their GTA fix as of late.

The living, breathing cities and sprawling countryside that populate the game’s world are, after all, filled to the brim with stuff to do. And quite frankly, you could spend hundreds of hours with Grand Theft Auto V and still find yourself with more to get stuck into, with Rockstar always ensuring that their titles will keep you busy for a long, long time.

But for those who still haven’t gotten around to picking up the hugely popular title, we’ve got some good news. According to Game Pressure, GTA V will be made free to download, play and keep beginning tomorrow, May 14th via the PC and Epic Games Store. And while Rockstar itself has yet to confirm this, there’s a fair amount of evidence online that points to it happening. Meanwhile, Game Pressure claims that their intel comes from a “well-informed source” and really, we’ve no reason to doubt them.

You’ll have until May 21st to pick up the game should you choose to do so and apparently, it’ll be the Premium Online Edition of Grand Theft Auto V, meaning you get the “complete story experience, the ever evolving world of Grand Theft Auto Online, and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, Bikers and much more.” Not bad, right?

Of course, with GTA V continuing to be one of the best-selling titles each month, you’d imagine that most people already own it. But still, there’s no doubt a small percentage of gamers who’ve just never dove in for some reason and now, they’ll get the chance to. Assuming this story pans out, that is.

Either way, we’ve not got long left before we find out, as if everything goes as planned, Grand Theft Auto V will be free to download in less than 24 hours. And how exciting is that?