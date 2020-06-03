One Of PlayStation’s Best Games Is Now On Sale For Under $10

Critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us is currently on sale for a fraction of its usual asking price.

Sony’s annual Days of Play sale, which discounts a range of big titles and hardware for a few weeks each year, has just kicked off in North America, with Joel and Ellie’s traumatic struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world just one of several triple-A heavyweights included on the list. Along with God of War, Death Stranding and Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us can be picked up for its limited-time price from online retailers such as Amazon and GameStop and it’ll only set you back a modest $9.99.

Originally released way back in 2013 for PlayStation 3, Naughty Dog has repeatedly received praise for its blending of engaging gameplay with mature themes not often explored in video games and the developer will no doubt be hoping to achieve a similar level of success with its upcoming sequel.

Due to launch later this month following a number of last-minute delays, The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the original and puts series fans in control of the now 19-year-old Ellie. Forced into action when her camp comes into conflict with a mysterious religious cult, players will need to utilize all the tools at their disposal – including indirect combat, stealth and improvised weapons – against threats that aren’t only human in nature. Victims infected by the Cordyceps fungus responsible for causing societal collapse will once again return and there’ll be hostile wildlife aplenty eager to take a bite out of Ellie at every turn.

The Last of Us Part II is out June 19th exclusively for PlayStation 4. Be sure to keep an eye out for WGTC’s review over the coming weeks.