Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Reportedly In Development At Square Enix

The Guardians of the Galaxy could be getting their own AAA video game adventure in the not-too-distant future.

According to journalist Jeff Grubb in the latest episode of Game Mess, Japanese company Square Enix is handling the adaptation, which would presumably feature team leader Star-Lord as the central character. Grubb admits that though he has caught wind of the title, what shape it’ll take (single-player, live service, etc.) is completely up in the air, so it remains to be seen if the likes of Rocket, Drax, Groot or Gamora would be playable, too.

It’s worth noting, of course, that Square has previously published Marvel’s Avengers for consoles and PC, itself having received middling reviews when it launched back in fall 2020. This reception could prove critical in deciding what form a potential Guardians spinoff would take as well as who’s chosen to lead the project.

While Crystal Dynamics has experience with Marvel properties, the developer currently has its hands full creating new characters and content for the aforementioned venture. Meanwhile, with 2016’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided still its most recent release, Eidos Montréal would certainly be a frontrunner to take charge, but we’ll ultimately have to wait and see what transpires.

As for the film franchise, Disney recently confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5th, 2023, with director James Gunn stating that this will be the end of his involvement in the series. Whether Gunn’s departure will result in the group’s story ending with the third installment isn’t clear, though 3 has traditionally been the magic number as far as live-action MCU franchises are concerned, so who knows? Only time will tell.