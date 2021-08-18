Hellraiser Is Coming To Dead By Daylight

An 80s horror movie icon that has been noticeably absent from Dead by Daylight since its release in 2016 is finally making its way to the asymmetrical multiplayer title.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser spans more than 10 films across more than three decades – many of which contain but a fraction of the first few films’ quality and should be avoided at all costs. Its central antagonist, Pinhead, stands among Leatherface, Freddy, and Jason as one of the most recognizable horror characters, and we, like no doubt most of you, are surprised it has taken this long for the Cenobite to show up.

Better late than never, of course, and developer Behaviour Interactive is clearly keenly aware of just how anticipated its latest roster addition is among the Dead by Daylight community.

We have such sights to show you! #Hellraiser… coming soon.

As for when fans can expect the extra-dimensional being to start claiming new victims foolish enough to fiddle with the Lament Configuration, Behaviour says it’s aiming for an official release sometime in September, though folks on PC currently have access to an early test build via a separate PTR server. What new gameplay opportunities and suitably grim kills Pinhead will bring to the table next month have yet to be revealed. Though considering the source material, it’s safe to assume that anyone crossing Pinhead’s path likely won’t stay in one piece for long.

Hellraiser will be the latest in a long line of established horror series’ crossing over into Dead By Daylight‘s world, with previous collaborations including Nightmare on Elm Street, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and even other video game properties such as Silent Hill and Capcom’s acclaimed Resident Evil IP.