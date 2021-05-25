Dead By Daylight Unveils Awesome Resident Evil Crossover

Dead by Daylight has had some of the best DLC support a player could ask for. Since its 2016 debut, we’ve seen Michael Myers from Halloween, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Old Street, Ghostface from Scream, and Ash from The Evil Dead popping up (among many others). The world of video games has also been represented, with the long-dormant Silent Hill franchise getting a nod last year.

But this June might be the biggest yet, as monster hit Resident Evil is officially coming as DLC. Hinted at during a Capcom stream last month, today has seen the official unveiling of the crossover. The playable survivors will be Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine, the killer will be Resident Evil 3‘s Nemesis and the action will take place in the Raccoon City Police Department.

Nemesis players are tasked with infecting survivors with the T-Virus via his tentacle. This causes progressive damage and status effects, with the Nemesis growing stronger as more survivors are infected by him. And, of course, he’ll be backed up by other B.O.W.s, with the classic zombies stalking their way through the corridors. On the survivor side, Jill can booby trap machines and Leon can use a flashbang to disorientate enemies. Those sound neat, but will they really slow down a rampaging Nemesis?

The crossover marks Resident Evil‘s 25th anniversary celebrations and it’s difficult to deny that the venerable horror franchise is having an amazing year. We just saw the release of Resident Evil: Village, we’ve got Capcom-developed multiplayer title Resident Evil Re:Verse, a new animated Netflix show called Infinite Darkness, and the triumphant return to the big screen in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

The Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil crossover will land on all platforms on June 15th. See you in Raccoon City.