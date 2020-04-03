Hideo Kojima may be planning a new horror game, or so the Japanese video game designer famous for the Metal Gear series indicated in a recent interview with BAFTA, repeating much of what he told Rocket Beans Gaming back in November.

“I’m easily frightened myself, so I have confidence that I could create something more terrifying than perhaps others could,” Kojima said. “I get frightened of things like darkness and imagine shadows of ghosts in the dark.”

According to a ComicBook.com report from early March, the project could be a new version of a Silent Hill game that Kojima was set to make together with film director Guillermo del Toro back in 2014, but was ultimately cancelled by distributor Konami.

Kojima told BAFTA that that game “ended as just an experiment, but I would like to make another horror game someday. Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind.”

News of Kojima’s latest ideas follow shortly after the release of last year’s highly anticipated Death Stranding. The post-apocalyptic title, starring Walking Dead star Norman Reedus alongside Léa Seydoux and Mads Mikkelsen, failed to live up to both critical and commercial expectations, despite Kojima having once boasted it would create a “new genre.”

If made, the hypothetical horror game would mark the second title produced by Kojima Productions since the studio broke its ties with parent company Konami over creative differences surrounding the release of the stealth game Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2015.

These updates, though exciting, should be taken with a grain of salt. While Hideo Kojima is undoubtedly planning something, what the famously cryptic developer will come up with no one can ever know, not until it’s out at least.