Hideo Kojima Might Be Making A New Silent Hill Game

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima could well be involved in an upcoming new Silent Hill project, it seems.

Sounds absurd, right? After all, it is Japanese publisher Konami that owns the survival horror IP and, well, it’s not exactly on speaking terms with the video game auteur. The pair severed all ties back in 2015 after the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain which, besides leaving that franchise’s future in uncertainty, resulted in the swift cancellation of Silent Hills.

First teased with the incredible P.T. (Playable Teaser) back in 2014, the reboot had intended to star The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus as the player character – a collaboration that would ultimately come to fruition years later in the form of Death Stranding – and presumably would have been played through a first-person perspective.

Nothing but total radio silence on Konami’s end has ensued in the wake of that catastrophe, of course, though now it appears there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Following on from reports earlier today from Rely on Horror that two modern-day Silent Hill titles are in the works, word that Kojima is in talks to head development on one is beginning to circulate. Reputable leaker AestheticGamer has corroborated such suspicions in a recent exchange with followers on Twitter, stating:

I also can confirm RIGHT NOW Sony didn’t buy the IP, because something else I know is Konami is currently shopping around for other Silent Hill media stuff. I even heard for the Kojima game, which isn’t a thing yet but is in the talks, that Sony & Konami…the full details just to lay that out openly. Again, the Kojima thing is in the talks, it’s not in development yet so I want to talk less about that as it’s still an ambiguous thing. The soft reboot thing I have heard more directly about, & I’ve heard this has been a sorta’ open secret in the Japanese game development scene for a bit now.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, then, but should Sony be able to facilitate the mending of broken bridges between Kojima and Konami, Silent Hill fans could soon have cause to celebrate once more.