‘Hogwarts Legacy’ gameplay reveal set for Thursday

The Hogwarts Legacy game set in the world of Harry Potter was officially unveiled in 2020 and now, after an excruciatingly long two-year wait, a new look at the fresh adventure set at the iconic school is set to be shown later on this week.

Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: https://t.co/TwujdB2cBr pic.twitter.com/bFZMWjdZ2t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 14, 2022

The official PlayStation account tweeted the above earlier this morning. The accompanying post on their official site revealed the trailer for the game has been viewed over 28 million times since it was first revealed on the PlayStation YouTube channel, and the live-streamed Twitch and YouTube show will feature 14 minutes of dedicated gameplay from the wizard work crafted by Avalanche Software. The post noted the team has been really looking forward to this, too.

“This is an incredible moment we’ve been building towards. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.”

There will also be a post afterward on the PlayStation blog, says Sony, which will add more context to the reveal as well. It did not say what this will include, but, as of this story being filed, no release date for the piece has been set beyond the window of 2022. So, it’s possible we may finally know one, and we did report earlier it is rumored to not be in stores until Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore enters theaters around the world next month.

Check back here on March 17 for all the latest from Sony’s special one-off broadcast.