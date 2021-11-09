Hogwarts Legacy Will Reportedly Launch After Fantastic Beasts 3

Shortly after the reveal of the PS5, a game that fans were highly anticipating was Hogwarts Legacy a next-generation RPG set in the Harry Potter world. To kick off 2021, in January the game was delayed, and since there has been little news on when it will finally be available to fans.

Over the weekend, a Reddit user shared an interview with Warner. Bros General Manager Rachel Wakley published in Toy World magazine that indicated the video game is coming, but it won’t be before the next entry into the Harry Potter prequel film series Fantastic Beasts.

According to the report, Wakley explains that they have planned two major releases in the Harry Potter universe for 2022 with the first being April’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and the next being Hogwarts Legacy.

“The second major release of 2022 will be for a new console game: Hogwarts Legacy,” Wakley said. “The reaction to the trailer has been amazing and it looks set to be a huge success. We know that gaming is such an important part of the market and one that we had to be involved in. From what we’ve seen, the launch will be well worth the wait and will deliver a unique way for fans to interact with the franchise.”

While we now have a solid indication that the game is coming in 2022 sometime after April, we are yet to receive a solid release date for the game so Harry Potter fans will have to wait.

In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for Hogwarts Legacy here.