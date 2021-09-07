Nintendo has some iconic characters throughout their cast and one of the oldest, and most beloved is Princess Peach. Furthermore, as it goes iconic female characters in gaming Peach are up there.

Despite appearing on more than 60 Mario titles, a lot about Peach is a mystery. In most cases, we’re simply told that she is a princess who has been kidnapped and tasked with taking on Bowser and his goons to rescue her.

One of the big questions fans have had about the princess is exactly how old she is. While it isn’t commonly broadcast in the franchise, there is some indication of how old she may be.

How Old Is Princess Peach?

According to the information available on the net, Peach is believed to have been 15 years old during her first appearance in the franchise, however, in more modern appearances she is depicted to be in her mid 20’s, likely around 25.

When Peach’s age was first revealed it raised some serious eyebrows in the community given the age of her rescuer Mario who is believed to be depicted in his mid 20’s according to creator Shigeru Miyamoto. Even more so because of Mario’s elderly appearance or the fact he’s been referred to in the past as an “old dude” again by Miyamoto.

Putting all that aside, it is likely that Princess Peach is now in her mid 20’s though given the history of Nintendo withholding specific details of their iconic characters we may never know for sure.