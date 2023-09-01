All characters appearing in ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’

Now that Nintendo is once again redefining the platforming genre with the forthcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, let’s take a look at the roster of playable characters.

Though we will miss the legendary Charles Martinet in the role of Mario since he is retiring from the part, we still look forward to the game to see how everyone’s favorite Italian plumber will continue to evolve, including turning into an elephant with the latest power-up, apparently.

Gamers familiar with the previous New Super Mario Bros. series won’t be surprised to find the likes of Mario, Luigi (including his giant green hat), Toad, and Toadette in Wonder. However, some welcome additions to the sidescrolling exploits of Mario and company include Peach and Daisy this time around. Below is the entire list of the characters you would choose for a standard difficulty (per Nintendo):

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Daisy

Toads

Toadette

Two other playable characters serve as essentially playing in easy mode:

Yoshi (various colors)

Nabbit

If you choose either to play as a Yoshi or Nabbit, you won’t get any of the benefits of power-ups like other characters. However, the trade-off is you also won’t take any damage. When it comes to the Yoshis, they have the extra benefits of sucking in and spitting out all kinds of things — from enemies to items. Not only that, but Yoshis can also carry other characters, including when they are in Elephant form and even other Yoshis. Nabbit has the ability to turn extra power-ups into flower coins.

With such a colorful cast of characters, including a few obscure ones, it makes us wonder why they don’t go ahead and add Pauline to the roster. She’s definitely earned her place alongside Peach and Daisy as someone who has transformed from the first damsel in distress Mario ever rescued to becoming the Mayor of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey. For that matter, where is everyone’s favorite first transgender video game character, Birdo?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.