God of War: Ragnarök finally hit the Playstation store in November, and with it, new characters were introduced among the returnees. Tyr was a familiar name to some of the most eagle-eyed fans of the franchise. You might have heard the name of the Norse war god on more than one occasion in the 2019 installment of God of War. While journeying through the Nine Realms, Kratos and his son, Atreus, stumbled upon many clues regarding Tyr’s fate.

Over the course of the events in God of War, the information of Tyr’s whereabouts is slowly unraveled. The Norse god is actually a giant who sealed the door to Jotunheim, the land of giants. As for his status, he is believed to be dead. Regardless of the belief of his passing from the previous game, fans were abruptly met with a very much alive Tyr in the trailers for Ragnarök. In spite of Tyr being introduced as a giant, his actual height stayed in the back of everyone’s minds, leaving many fans wondering exactly how tall the Norse god really is.

What is Tyr’s height?

Image via Santa Monica Studios

The question surrounding the god’s height became so prevalent that the U.K. Playstation team unveiled the information to appease the curiosity surrounding Tyr and his ginormous frame. He is currently standing at a whopping eight feet and five inches tall, or also 256.54cm. His massive stature is even more striking when compared to Kratos and Atreus, especially as he stands next to the father and son duo when they come across the Norse god. When the duo realize who is in captivity, it is fairly obvious that Tyr completely towers over Kratos. For comparison purposes, Kratos is currently standing at a very reasonable normal height, just six feet and four inches tall (or 193cm). Atreus is just a child, and, naturally, significantly shorter than the gods.

On a more surprising note, the first installments of God of War portrayed Kratos as a much taller god, where he was much closer to Tyr’s height standing at around seven feet and six inches tall. His proportions changed when the current Santa Monia studio team decided they wanted a more realistic approach to the character. From here on out, Atreus’ dad will be two feet shorter than Tyr.

There you go, the vertically gifted God of War is over eight feet tall in the newest Playstation game, God of War: Ragnarök, making him the perfect giant in the Norse mythology-based story.