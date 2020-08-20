New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Big PS4 Games

With the PlayStation Store‘s annual Summer Sale coming to an end, you’re likely to be feeling a little bit down in the dumps right now.

Fear not, however, as the kind folks over at Sony have just deployed yet another whopping sale that offers deep discounts on over 300 PS4 games, as well as a ton of savings on lots of DLC and expansion packs. Indeed, the latest promotion boasts a bunch of really great titles from iconic and popular franchises. From Castlevania, Ni no Kuni and Dark Souls, to BioShock, South Park and Metal Gear, there’s sure to be a game on the list that’ll help to turn your frown upside down.

If you want to jump straight into the full rundown on the PlayStation Store, you can do so here. Otherwise, we’ve sifted through the offerings to bring you a bevy of recommendations that’ll provide you with heaps of fun and tremendous bang for your buck, too.

$4.99 and Less

$5 – $9.99

$10 – $20

As you can see, there’s a real breadth of variety in the genres on offer in Sony’s latest sale. From JRPGs like Ni no Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch and The Caligula Effect: Overdose, to third-person action-adventure games like Vanquish and Bayonetta, to nail-biting horror like The Evil Within, there’s sure to be something for everyone in this brand new promotion.

Tell us, though, will you be picking up any games in the latest PlayStation Store sale? Or will you be giving these deals a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below!