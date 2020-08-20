New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Hundreds Of Big PS4 Games
With the PlayStation Store‘s annual Summer Sale coming to an end, you’re likely to be feeling a little bit down in the dumps right now.
Fear not, however, as the kind folks over at Sony have just deployed yet another whopping sale that offers deep discounts on over 300 PS4 games, as well as a ton of savings on lots of DLC and expansion packs. Indeed, the latest promotion boasts a bunch of really great titles from iconic and popular franchises. From Castlevania, Ni no Kuni and Dark Souls, to BioShock, South Park and Metal Gear, there’s sure to be a game on the list that’ll help to turn your frown upside down.
If you want to jump straight into the full rundown on the PlayStation Store, you can do so here. Otherwise, we’ve sifted through the offerings to bring you a bevy of recommendations that’ll provide you with heaps of fun and tremendous bang for your buck, too.
$4.99 and Less
- Batman: Arkham Knight — $4.99
- Defense Grid 2 — $2.99
- Destroy All Humans! — $4.99
- Destroy All Humans! 2 — $4.99
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season — $3.39
- Life is Strange Complete Season — $3.99
- Peggle 2 — $2.99
- Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition — $4.99
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell — $3.74
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected — $4.99
$5 – $9.99
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics — $6.99
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $9.89
- Batman: Arkham VR — $9.99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $9.99
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — $7.99
- Bully — $8.99
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection — $6.99
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood — $6.99
- Contra Anniversary Collection — $6.99
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls — $9.89
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — $9.59
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition — $9.89
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut — $7.49
- Dying Light: The Following — $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto III — $8.99
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — $9.99
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — $8.99
- Graveyard Keeper — $9.99
- Hello Neighbor — $7.49
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek — $7.49
- Killing Floor 2 — $9.89
- Killing Floor: Incursion — $9.99
- LA-MULANA — $9.89
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition — $9.44
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition — $7.49
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $7.99
- Metal Gear Survive — $5.99
- Metro 2033 Redux — $5.99
- Metro: Last Light Redux — $5.99
- Metro Redux — $8.99
- Mortal Kombat X — $7.99
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition — $9.99
- Slime Rancher — $9.99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth — $8.99
- The Evil Within — $5.99
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $9.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr — $9.99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood — $5.99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order — $5.99
$10 – $20
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered — $15.99
- Assassin’s Creed Origins — $11.99
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $11.99
- Bayonetta — $18.74
- BioShock Remastered — $14.99
- BioShock 2 Remastered — $14.99
- Contra Rogue Corps — $11.99
- Danganronpa 1•2 Reload — $19.99
- Darksiders III — $19.79
- Darksiders III Season Pass — $11.99
- Dark Souls Remastered — $19.99
- Devil May Cry 5 — $19.99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $14.99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $19.79
- Disgaea 1 Complete — $19.99
- Disgaea 5 — $14.99
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time — $13.74
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — $15.99
- Dying Light — $12.99
- Elite Dangerous — $11.99
- Fallout 4 — $14.99
- Far Cry New Dawn — $15.99
- God Eater 3 — $19.79
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $17.49
- GRID Ultimate Edition — $17.39
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition — $14.99
- Jak and Daxter Bundle — $14.79
- Jurassic World Evolution — $14.99
- LA-MULANA 2 — $17.49
- L.A. Noire — $19.99
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition — $18.74
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle — $14.84
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition — $17.99
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition — $14.99
- Moons of Madness — $17.99
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered — $14.99
- Nioh – The Complete Edition — $18.49
- Puyo Puyo Tetris — $11.99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass — $14.99
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition — $11.99
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — $14.99
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD — $19.99
- The BioWare Bundle — $14.99
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose — $19.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $19.79
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — $14.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – $12.49
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 — $14.99
- Valkyria Revolution — $14.99
- Vanquish — $17.49
- Warhammer Chaosbane — $19.79
- We Happy Few — $11.99
- XCOM 2 — $14.99
As you can see, there’s a real breadth of variety in the genres on offer in Sony’s latest sale. From JRPGs like Ni no Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch and The Caligula Effect: Overdose, to third-person action-adventure games like Vanquish and Bayonetta, to nail-biting horror like The Evil Within, there’s sure to be something for everyone in this brand new promotion.
Tell us, though, will you be picking up any games in the latest PlayStation Store sale? Or will you be giving these deals a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below!
Source: ComicBook.com
