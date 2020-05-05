Big Star Wars Sale Hits Steam, Includes Knights Of The Old Republic

While Star Wars‘ May the 4th celebrations are already behind us, that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing left to get excited about if you’re a fan of that galaxy far, far away.

Firstly, Disney’s closing chapter of the Skywalker saga landed on the streaming service yesterday and is now available for your viewing pleasure. For those of you who didn’t catch Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker at the cinema, this is a great chance for you to check out Rey, Finn and Poe’s climactic adventures. While it wasn’t exactly an amazing film per se, there’s still plenty to enjoy in J.J. Abrams’ latest installment.

Meanwhile, over on Steam, gamers can take advantage of some really great Star Wars deals. That’s right, those of you with a decent gaming PC will be happy to hear that Steam is hosting a huge 74% off sale for a multitude of classic Star Wars titles.

Here are some choice picks from the current sale:

Knights of the Old Republic – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

) Knights Of The Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

) Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

) The Force Unleashed – £5.42 ( £15.49 )

) The Force Unleashed II – £5.42 ( £15.49 )

) Republic Commando – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

) Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

) Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

) Starfighter – £1.67 ( £4.79 )

) X-Wing: Special Edition – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

) TIE Fighter: Special Edition – £2.51 ( £7.19 )

Alternatively, you can buy the entire Star Wars complete collection for only £57.50 (down from £219.64). Of course, your local equivalents may vary slightly. Sadly though, last year’s rather excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is unfortunately not included in this complete collection, which is a bit of a bummer.

Thankfully, though, buying Respawn’s latest action opus piecemeal is discounted down to £32.99, which is around 40% off its original asking price. Long story short: If you’re a Star Wars fan who’s also after some brand new games right now, this may be the perfect time to pull the trigger. Not only are some of these legit great titles, but a few of them are also genuine, bonafide classics – especially the OG RPG, Knights Of The Old Republic.

Plus, if you haven’t heard yet, there’s even been some recent talk of a potential threequel to the beloved Star Wars RPG series brewing in development. I know, we nearly exploded in excitement, too.