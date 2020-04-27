Star Wars Fans Are Hyped For The Rise Of Skywalker To Arrive On Disney Plus

Considering the state of the world right now, there has probably never been a better time to binge the entire Skywalker Saga. And thanks to Disney Plus, you can do exactly that on May 4th, as the final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will finally be joining every other movie in the saga on the streaming service.

Of course, as you may already know, May 4th is dubbed “Star Wars Day” thanks to fans who began saying “May the 4th be with you” as a pun based on the immensely popular franchise catchphrase “May the force be with you.” It’s the perfect day for Disney to add the final film in the saga to their platform, too, and the response to the announcement makes it pretty obvious that everyone else agrees.

The news has brought a lot of excitement to patient subscribers who have waited for this day since Disney Plus was first released. Many of them have taken to Twitter to express their happiness about the inclusion of the final chapter of their favorite franchise as well, proving once again that Star Wars is truly a life-changing series that never stops producing joy in its fans.

The full list of Star Wars films on Disney Plus includes the Original Trilogy, the Prequel Trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and as of this summer, Solo: A Star Wars Story. In addition to the movies, the service also offers its original show The Mandalorian, as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance.

And once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits on May 4th, every film in the Skywalker Saga will be available on the platform, so what are you waiting for? If you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the perfect time.