May the 4th (be with you) has now become firmly established as Star Wars Day. Fans have come to expect various Star Wars-related events and even the Coronavirus lockdown hasn’t stopped Disney from cooking up a couple of interesting tidbits. Of note are the premiere of the eight-part documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which takes us behind the scenes of the hit series and the long-awaited finale of The Clone Wars. But now it seems that Disney+ subscribers will also get access to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

An entry for the movie was recently added with a note explaining that:

“Due to existing agreements this title will be available on May 4, 2020.”

Its addition will mean that, for the first time, the entire Skywalker Saga will be available to stream in one place, which is precisely the kind of complete collection Disney+ was expected to offer. As such, it should make a nice jewel in their crown when it comes to promoting the service.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even so, it remains to be seen whether crowds will be rushing to check out the film again. At best, it’s regarded as something of a disappointment when it comes to concluding the Sequel Trilogy. Fans blame its flaws on elements ranging from a lack of forward planning at Lucasfilm, to executive interference in the production, to The Last Jedi restricting what they could do with the plot. But, no matter where you think things went wrong, they undoubtedly did somewhere.

In any case, here’s hoping that this won’t be the only surprise Disney has up their sleeves for Star Wars Day. There’ve been rumblings about some new Disney+ announcements, so perhaps we might even get a sneak peek at The Mandalorian season 2, or whatever’s going on with the Cassian Andor show? Fingers crossed.