Watch: New Trailer For Eight-Part Mandalorian Documentary Goes Behind The Magic

The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars TV show, could not have been more successful. Fans loved the rookie season when it dropped in late 2019, with it widely agreed to be the most universally popular entry in the saga produced by Disney. There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the upcoming second run, then, but while we wait for that to arrive later this year, a new documentary series is just about to drop that goes behind the scenes of its debut season.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an eight-part series that will dive into the process of bringing the smash hit to life, and you can get your first look at it via the trailer above, which teases the insight in store for us with the documentary, provided by the cast and crew. As well as exclusive footage from the shoot, expect enlightening roundtable chats with stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers et al and the creative team – showrunner Jon Favreau, EP Dave Filoni and directors Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

“So much of this process is about problem-solving and making breakthroughs,” says Howard towards the start of the trailer, teasing how we’re going to learn about the challenges it took to bring The Mandalorian to the screen. Elsewhere, Filoni talks about the enthusiasm out there to create new Star Wars content. “It’s hard to believe all these years later there’s such energy around new stories in this world,” he says.

The way audiences gobbled up the first season of the show makes it clear that Filoni’s spot-on about that. And that’s why Disney Plus has total faith in the production. We recently learned that season 3 is already underway, despite season 2 not arriving until this fall. So, we’ve only seen the beginning of the journey of Din Djarin and his adorable ward, Baby Yoda (or whatever his real name is).

Don’t miss the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on May 4th AKA Star Wars Day on Disney Plus.