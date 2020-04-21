The Mandalorian Season 3 Now In Early Development

With the TV industry on hold over the coronavirus outbreak, most of the news we’re receiving about our favorite shows is negative, with entire episodes getting cancelled or delayed in some cases. Here’s some positive news to mark a change, though. It’s been revealed that Lucasfilm is already working on the third season of Disney Plus hit The Mandalorian. No, you haven’t missed season 2, that’s not arriving until this fall. The team are just ahead of the curve.

Variety broke the story, with their sources close to the production revealing the latest on the mega-successful first live-action Star Wars series. Showrunner Jon Favreau is said to have been “writing season 3 for a while.” And it’s not just moving forward at the scripting stage, either. The series’ art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been busy at work on concept art for season 3 “for the past few weeks.”

“We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3,” another source told Variety. The outlet was also able to confirm that the production design crew have got the ball rolling as well, with their work kicking off yesterday, April 20th. The reason why “the gears have started grinding really early on” is because the department needs “such a huge lead time” to flesh out their ideas.

The fast-track on season 3 is possible thanks The Mandalorian being one of the lucky ones in the television landscape, with season 2 wrapping filming in March, just before the global lockdown got going. Remember, Favreau and co. have big plans for the show’s sophomore run. Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet, it’s widely reported that Rosario Dawson is appearing as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan favorite character making her live-action debut.

The Mandalorian returns later this year, suggesting a yearly release schedule is firmly in place. So, expect season 3 to follow in 2021.