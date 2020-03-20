Rosario Dawson To Play Ahsoka Tano In The Mandalorian Season 2

The campaign to bring Ahsoka Tano into live-action has reached fever pitch in recent months. After The Clone Wars heroine was given a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with voice actress Ashley Eckstein back in the role, fans furiously began calling for her to be handed a more substantial part in a future live-action Star Wars movie or TV show. And now, it seems Lucasfilm has listened to their cries, as Ahsoka will indeed be making the jump to live-action, and it’ll be none other than Rosario Dawson who brings her to life.

First debuting in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, the young Jedi quickly became a huge fan favorite and went on to appear in Star Wars: Rebels and also a novel titled Star Wars: Ahsoka. Not to mention that aforementioned vocal cameo in Rise of Skywalker. But now she’ll be seen in live-action and according to /Film, she’ll show up in season 2 of The Mandalorian – which We Got This Covered told you would happen months ago.

No word yet on how she’ll factor into things or how big a role she’ll have, but this is obviously hugely exciting news. And while Dawson has indeed been the most popular choice to play the character amongst the fans, another name that we’d been hearing was up for the role was Brie Larson. Indeed, the Captain Marvel actress was said to be the frontrunner at one point. Reaching out to our sources earlier today, though, we were told that she ultimately passed on the role and so, it’s now gone to Dawson.

In any case, Ahsoka is without a doubt one of the most compelling characters in all of Star Wars and more of her story certainly needs to be told. Dawson is a fantastic choice of actress to play her as well and we can only hope that her appearance in The Mandalorian leads to future movie/TV show roles down the road.