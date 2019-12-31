Ahsoka Tano Might Cameo In The Mandalorian Season 2

Ahsoka Tano is arguably the most popular Star Wars character to be introduced in animation, so it’s no surprise that there’s increasing talk of her making the jump to live-action soon. After all, Ashley Eckstein already had a vocal cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it’s likely this will be followed up by a proper appearance in the flesh for the character – if not Eckstein – in the coming years.

In fact, one place where the Togruta Force-user could show up is in The Mandalorian season 2. At least, that’s according to our sources, the same ones who told us a Rey spinoff is in development, which has since been corroborated, and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Rise of Skywalker while [SPOILERS] would die in the film, both of which were true.

From what we understand, Lucasfilm is keen to bring Ahsoka into live-action, with the main plan being to have her star in Kevin Feige’s upcoming SW movie. She may also turn up for a cameo in the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show and what’s more, we’re now hearing that she could also drop by in an episode of The Mandalorian‘s sophomore run. Apparently, the basic idea is for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin to encounter Ahsoka and help her fight a rebellion of some sort.

The Mandalorian is set five years after Return of the Jedi, which is roughly the same period where we last caught up with Ahsoka. A flash-forward at the end of the Star Wars Rebels finale revealed that, after the events of the Original Trilogy, Sabine Wren and Ahsoka went off looking for the missing Ezra Bridger. It’s possible, then, that Mando could meet her in season 2 in the middle of/during a break from her quest.

Of course, given the range of ideas Lucasfilm seems to have for Ahsoka’s future in the franchise right now, there’s always the chance that plans could change and she’ll appear elsewhere. However, we do know showrunner Jon Favreau is definitely aiming to bring some familiar characters on board in season 2, as confirmed by a report from Deadline. And no matter where she shows up, it certainly sounds like the studio has big things in store for her.

In any case, The Mandalorian season 2, with or without Ahsoka Tano, is due on Disney Plus in fall 2020.