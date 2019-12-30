The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Feature Skywalker Saga Characters

The Mandalorian featured a few tie-ins and connections to the wider Star Wars universe – most notably in the form of the Child, who’s the same species as Yoda – but it sounds like the Disney Plus show’s second season will crossover with the movies in a much more direct way. In fact, a new report points to the series featuring a few familiar faces from the Skywalker saga when it returns next year.

In their write-up of the news that The Mandalorian has officially been renewed for season 2, Deadline shared that their sources have hinted that “several established characters” from across the nine movies that make up the three film trilogies will make appearances in the sophomore run of adventures for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his diminutive charge, the Child AKA the Asset AKA Baby Yoda.

That’s all Deadline had to say on the matter, which leaves fans to wonder which characters their insiders could be referring to. If we remember that the show takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi though, it could help bridge the gap between the originals and the Sequel Trilogy. So, maybe it could check in on a major hero years before tragedy struck?

If you’ll recall, the season 1 finale ended with Djarin looking to unite the Child with his own kind. If he fails to locate Yoda’s rare species though, what if Mando instead travels to Luke Skywalker, who would have been starting up his ultimately doomed Jedi Academy at this stage? What’s more, Maz Kanata seems like the sort of character Djarin could bump into as well. Fans have also been theorizing that a resurrected Boba Fett was already alluded to in episode 5 of season 1.

Not to mention that showrunner Jon Favreau has previously teased that he wants to draw from across the saga in The Mandalorian, which could be a further hint at some exciting cameos to come in season 2, which will arrive on Disney Plus in fall 2020. Don’t miss it.