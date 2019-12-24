Ahsoka Tano May Appear In Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Show

Fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano finally crossed over into the big leagues with her appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. If you’ve seen the movie, you might be scratching your head about where she showed up in that tangled mess. The credits have revealed though that she was one of the chorus of Jedi voices encouraging Rey to defeat the Emperor in the final moments.

It’s a tiny part, but at least shows that Lucasfilm considers the character worthy of inclusion in the mythos alongside Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and Yoda. And now, we’re hearing that she may go on to have a bigger role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show. According to our sources, Lucasfilm are “100% talking about it” and while no final decision has been made as of yet, we’ve no reason to doubt this intel. After all, it comes to us from the same sources who told us [SPOILERS] dies in The Rise of Skywalker, [SPOILERS] is revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker and that Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS], all of which turned out to be true.

With the Obi-Wan series presumably showing the character keeping a low profile on Tatooine, we have to assume that Ahsoka will seek him out rather than vice-versa. The pair are already familiar to each other, of course, though you’d have to imagine that a Force user like Ahsoka arriving on Tatooine may blow Old Ben’s cover among the locals. However, we’ve already seen some of Ahsoka’s story post-Order 66, a major element of which was keeping her Force powers under wraps to avoid being rumbled as a former Jedi.

Another element worth watching is who they’ll cast to play her. Rosario Dawson has long been the choice of fans for the role, and she’d do a great job (I also think she’d be around the right age for Ahsoka at this point in her story). But I suspect we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, folks have been crying out for more Ahsoka over the years. Her cameo in The Rise of Skywalker was a nice gesture (though it did also confirm that she’d died by the time of the film), but let’s hope we get something meatier very soon. Like in the Obi-Wan show.