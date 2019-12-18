Given that it’s the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, audiences are heading into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker expecting a few familiar faces from the franchise’s past to drop by for cameos. You know, just to add to the feeling that the movie will truly be wrapping up the decades-long story.

In fact, many have been hoping that characters from the wider SW universe will somehow be involved, too. Characters like Ahsoka Tano, who director J.J. Abrams recently teased might appear in some shape or form. And with The Rise of Skywalker now having screened for critics, it seems we finally have a definitive answer on whether or not we can expect to see Ahsoka, and the answer is kind of.

Just like with Anakin’s cameo, and a few others, it seems Ahsoka’s voice will be heard in the film, but we won’t see her in the flesh. From what users over on Reddit are saying, this voice-only cameo will come during Rey’s final battle with Palpatine, when numerous figures from the franchise’s past speak to her and give her the strength to finally defeat the Emperor.

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And while this seemingly insignificant cameo may come as a letdown to some, we should note that we’ve previously reported that the studio has plans to feature Ahsoka in person in either a future Star Wars movie or Disney Plus show. When and where that could happen, we don’t yet know, but what we can tell you for sure is that Ahsoka will definitely be returning in the upcoming Clone Wars revival, which will be on the aforementioned streaming service in February 2020.

Ahead of that, though, you can catch Ahsoka’s voice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it hits theaters this Friday.