Ahsoka Tano May Feature In Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie

Say what you will about Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, but you can’t deny he doesn’t know how to make fans happy. And, with the star producer now confirmed to be working on a new Star Wars movie, it seems that he’s considering some decisions that should make hardcore viewers extremely pleased. That’s because we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and that an Aladdin sequel was happening, both of which were later confirmed – that he’s thinking about bringing perennial fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano to the big screen.

First appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, the plucky young Jedi quickly became a big hit with fans and would go on to appear in Star Wars Rebels. She’s been featured in various media across the franchise, too, getting her own novel titled Star Wars: Ahsoka and popping up in several video games and the Star Wars Forces of Destiny web series.

But could she make the jump to the big screen? It might at first seem like a long shot. After all, while a firm fan favourite, she’s still kinda niche and it might be difficult to introduce someone with as much baggage as she has.

Any film featuring her would also necessarily have to be slotted into the continuity-heavy period around the time of the Clone Wars or between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and might have to deal with her being the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. And I somehow can’t see Lucasfilm taking the time to digitally de-age Hayden Christensen. Then again, Saw Gerrera made the leap from The Clone Wars to Rogue One, so it certainly can be done.

From what we understand, though, it’s still so early on in the development process and nothing is for sure just yet and including Ahsoka is just one idea that’s being tossed around right now. This isn’t the first time there’ve been rumblings online about the character being brought into live-action in a future Star Wars film, either, and whether it’s Feige’s project or another one, we’re sure that it’ll happen eventually.