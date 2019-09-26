Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige To Develop New Star Wars Movie For Disney

It hasn’t exactly been entirely smooth sailing for the Star Wars franchise since Kathleen Kennedy was appointed President of Lucasfilm following Disney’s acquisition of the company back in 2012. Sure, they definitely made their money back thanks to the fact that The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi and Solo combined to earn almost $5 billion worldwide, but ever since Star Wars entered into the post-George Lucas era, the series has also been plagued by numerous issues behind the scenes, as well as coming under fire several times from a good chunk of the fanbase.

Then again, when it comes to something like Star Wars, which is one of the most popular franchises ever, it’d be near impossible to have every single movie please everybody. But still, the studio is doing their best and they’ve just announced something pretty exciting that’s going to help win a lot of fans over. At least, fans who also love the MCU.

The Hollywood Reporter is telling us tonight that Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige will develop a new Star Wars film for Disney alongside Kennedy. It’s unclear which movie this will be, but speaking to THR, here’s what Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn had to share:

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Of course, many already see this as the first step on the path to a bigger role at Lucasfilm for Feige, but sources have told THR that Kennedy remains in charge and there are no plans for that to change. What is interesting, however, is that the outlet also notes that Feige has already promised “a major actor that there’s a specific role he would like that person to play when and if he makes the movie.”

Could they be talking about Brie Larson? WGTC brought you the exclusive news earlier today that the actress was being eyed for the franchise, so it’s certainly possible. For now, though, don’t expect to learn much more about Kevin Feige’s Star Wars project until well after The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters. But just knowing that the super producer is going to lend a hand to the folks in that galaxy far, far away is hugely exciting news and should definitely get people talking.